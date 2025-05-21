Meghan Markle Shares New Photos of Archie and Lilibet Despite Prince Harry’s Security Concerns

Meghan Markle has recently shared rare and intimate photos of her children, Archie and Lilibet, sparking mixed reactions amid Prince Harry’s ongoing concerns about their family’s safety.

To mark their seventh wedding anniversary on Monday, the Duchess of Sussex posted a heartfelt collage of family memories, including an unseen photo of six-year-old Archie kissing his three-year-old sister Lilibet on the forehead in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

A royal insider questioned the timing, asking, “If they weren’t on the photo board, would anyone be interested?” Another source familiar with the family said, “Harry is extremely focused on protecting his kids, so I doubt he’s happy about these images being public.”

Prince Harry, 40, has consistently emphasized security as his top priority. After losing an appeal over the security details for his family in the UK, he told the BBC earlier this month, “I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point.” The removal of their automatic security entitlement has forced Harry to say he can only safely return if personally invited by the royal family and granted tight protection.

Previously, Meghan has kept her children’s faces mostly private, apart from a few official birthday photos. The insider noted, “Harry and Meghan have gone to great lengths to keep the children out of the public eye. It’s unusual to see so many photos emerging now when they are more recognizable.”

Recently, Meghan has shared more glimpses into their family life. On Mother’s Day, she posted a candid shot of the children climbing on her, calling it “climbing ‘mama mountain’.” In April, she shared pictures of the kids gardening as part of her lifestyle brand launch.

The anniversary tribute featured around 40 photos, showing intimate moments such as an ultrasound labeled “Archie,” Meghan’s pregnant belly, and baby Archie with Harry dated May 6, 2019.

Beyond her social media, Meghan has also opened up about motherhood on her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder. She admitted that her life as a royal mother did not match her early expectations.

“I had a whole vision,” Meghan said. “You fast-forward … and it was not the way I envisioned it.” She spoke about the many challenges they faced, including stepping down from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to their $15 million Montecito mansion, which is now their family home base.