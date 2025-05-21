Entertainment

Kris Jenner’s Youthful Look in Paris Fuels Plastic Surgery Rumors at 69

By Abidoon Nadeem

Kris Jenner stunned fans with her remarkably youthful appearance during a recent outing in Paris, prompting widespread speculation about possible plastic surgery at age 69. Sporting a sleek wet-look bob and radiant skin, the Kardashian matriarch was even mistaken for one of her daughters by some onlookers.

While Jenner has openly discussed past procedures such as a facelift, Botox, and breast augmentation, cosmetic experts suggest her fresh look may be due to additional subtle enhancements and advanced skin treatments.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Lisa Friederich told MailOnline that Jenner’s defined jawline and smooth neck indicate a likely surgical facelift or mini-lift, noting such tightness is difficult to achieve with non-invasive methods alone, especially for someone in their late 60s.

Dr. Friederich also pointed out Jenner’s sculpted cheeks and contoured jaw could be the result of dermal fillers used to restore volume and define facial structure. She further suggested skin-tightening treatments like Morpheus8 Burst—combining radiofrequency and microneedling—to explain Jenner’s glowing complexion and reduction of fine lines.

Additionally, Botox may have smoothed Jenner’s forehead, while subtle lip fillers likely contribute to her plump lips, according to the expert.

Cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Michele Green has praised Jenner’s transparency regarding her cosmetic enhancements, while aesthetic specialist Dr. Andrew Peredo estimates that Jenner may have invested six figures in maintaining her youthful look, possibly including rhinoplasty and eyelid surgery.

Though Jenner denies having had a nose job, her evolving appearance continues to spark public interest, reflecting how cosmetic procedures remain a key part of discussions on aging gracefully in the spotlight.

