Govt promotes COAS to Field Marshal rank, retains Air Chief’s services

Cabinet recognizes Gen Munir’s exceptional leadership, strategic brilliance during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos

Govt unanimously decides to continue services of Air Chief Marshal after his term ends

Defence Ministry notifies Gen Munir’s promotion with immediate effect under ‘Rule 199-A of the Pakistan Army Regulations (Rules), 1998’

COAS dedicates achievement to ‘nation, armed forces, especially civil and military martyrs and veterans’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday approved the promotion of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir to the prestigious rank of Field Marshal, recognizing his exceptional leadership and strategic brilliance during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos that led to a decisive defeat of the enemy during the Marka-e-Haq.

The government also unanimously decided to continue the services of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu after his term ends, said a statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Tuesday.

The PMO statement, however, did not mention “for how long Air Chief Sidhu’s job would be extended, nor did it say whether Munir’s promotion to the rank of field marshal would mean that he has no retirement date.”

Later, the Ministry of Defence notified COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir’s promotion to the position with immediate effect under “Rule 199-A of the Pakistan Army Regulations (Rules), 1998”.

The rank of field marshal is the highest rank of armies built on the pattern of the British Army. It has only been awarded to one other — General Mohammad Ayub Khan — by the presidential cabinet in 1959. It is a ceremonial five-star rank that usually signifies extraordinary leadership and wartime achievement.

The Federal Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, lauded the operation as a monumental success in the nation’s history, lauding the Armed Forces for their coordinated and courageous response to Indian aggression during the nights of May 6 and 7, 2025, according to a PM Office press release.

The Cabinet also decided to retain the service of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu upon completion of his tenure, recognizing his significant contributions to Pakistan’s air defence.

The meeting recalled that India launched an unprovoked and unjustified war, targeting civilian areas and inflicting casualties among innocent men, women, and children.

“The government of Pakistan has approved the promotion of General Syed Asim Munir (Nishan-i-Imtiaz Military) to the rank of field marshal for ensuring the security of the country and defeating the enemy based on the high strategy and courageous leadership during Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyanum Marsoos,” the PMO said after a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Recalling the events of the military conflict with India, the statement further said that COAS Munir led the army “with exemplary courage and determination and coordinated the war strategy and efforts of the armed forces in a comprehensive manner”.

It added: “Thanks to the unparalleled leadership of the army chief, Pakistan achieved a historic victory in Marka-e-Haq.

“In recognition of his outstanding military leadership, courage, and bravery, ensuring Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and courageous defence against the enemy, the cabinet approved the prime minister’s proposal to promote General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of field marshal.”

It was also decided that officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, war veterans, martyrs and citizens belonging to various sectors would be awarded high government awards in recognition of their valuable services during the operation, the statement said.

PM takes President Zardari into confidence

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday took President Asif Ali Zardari into confidence regarding the decision to promote General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal during a high level meeting here at the President House.

Federal Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and Planning Minister Prof Ahsan Iqbal were also present at the meeting, a press statement issued by the President House said.

Premier and President congratulate Gen Munir

President Zardari said that under the leadership of General Syed Asim Munir, the armed forces successfully defended the country.

The president further said that General Asim Munir deserved promotion to the rank of Field Marshal for giving a strong response to Indian aggression, successfully defending the country, and demonstrating excellent military strategy.

“Under General Syed Asim Munir’s leadership, the armed forces have successfully defended the homeland,” Zardari was quoted as saying in a statement from the presidency.

He said the army chief deserved the promotion for effectively countering Indian aggression, successfully defending the homeland and employing excellent military strategy.

He also congratulated Sidhu on the extension of his tenure.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a separate statement on X, extended heartfelt congratulations to General Asim Munir, NI (M), on his promotion to the rank of Field Marshal, lauding his leadership and the Armed Forces’ successful defence of Pakistan during recent operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

“On behalf of the entire nation, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to General Asim Munir on his well-deserved promotion to the rank of Field Marshal,” the premier said in an official statement.

He praised General Munir’s exemplary leadership during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, which, according to the statement, “crushed the enemy’s nefarious designs and brought great honour to our Motherland.”

The Prime Minister noted that under General Munir’s command, Pakistan’s Armed Forces “staunchly defended the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity with unity, courage and the highest standards of military professionalism.”

“Today, Pakistan salutes Field Marshal Asim Munir, as well as our brave countrymen, soldiers, martyrs, and their families,” the Prime Minister added.

Gen Munir dedicates honor to ‘nation, armed forces, martyrs and veterans’

Accepting the honour, COAS Munir said he was grateful to God for receiving the position, dedicating it to the “entire nation, the armed forces of Pakistan, especially the civil and military martyrs and veterans”.

“I am grateful to the president of Pakistan, the prime minister and the cabinet for their trust,” he said in a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), adding that the honour was the trust of the nation, for which “millions of Asims have sacrificed themselves”.

“This is not an individual honour but an honour for the armed forces of Pakistan and the entire nation,” he said.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulated COAS Munir on his promotion to the rank and expressed his best wishes for the army chief.

“General Syed Asim Munir has achieved this position through hard work, talent and professional skills,” the interior minister said, according to a post on the ministry’s X account.

CJCSC extends heartiest congratulations to COAS

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), extended his heartiest congratulations and felicitations to Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on his well-deserved promotion to the prestigious rank of Field Marshal.

The CJCSC lauded the COAS’s exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication, and distinguished services to the nation, especially during successful operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah warmly welcomed the promotion of General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, extending his heartfelt congratulations on the prestigious honour.

In a statement, CM Murad Shah praised the Army Chief’s unmatched strategic acumen, which, according to him, compelled India to surrender within hours.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also felicitated COAS Gen Munir on become the Field Marshal.

Gen Syed Asim Munir, commissioned via the Officers Training School Mangla into the Frontier Force Regiment, was promoted to three-star rank in September 2018 and assumed charge two months later, with his four-year term ending on November 27. Munir served as Military Intelligence chief in 2017 and briefly as Inter-Services Intelligence chief in 2018, before being replaced within eight months on then-premier Imran Khan’s insistence. He later commanded the Gujranwala Corps for two years before becoming the quartermaster general at the General Headquarters.

The military confrontation between India and Pakistan came as tensions over last month’s Pahalgam attack continued to build up. On the night of May 6-7, New Delhi launched a series of air strikes in Punjab and Azad Kashmir, resulting in civilian casualties. Islamabad responded by downing five Indian jets.

After intercepting drones sent by India and tit-for-tat strikes on each other’s airbases, it took American intervention on May 10, when tensions between the two countries peaked, for both sides to finally drop their guns as a ceasefire was reached. India has since continued its aggressive posturing even as Pakistan has warned against any further military aggression and offered talks.

Officials from both countries confirmed that the ceasefire does not have an expiry date, putting to rest the speculations that the truce would lapse this weekend unless renewed.

General Asim Munir promotion to rank of Field Marshal is widely celebrated and marked the first time in Pakistan’s history that the rank of Field Marshal was bestowed in direct response to wartime leadership and military success, earning it greater historical legitimacy.

The rank of Field Marshal is more than a title — it is a national honour, symbolising the highest military and strategic trust placed in an individual by the state. In Pakistan’s military history, only two officers have held this prestigious designation, each under very different circumstances.

While Ayub Khan’s elevation remains a controversial footnote tied to power consolidation, Field Marshal Asim Munir’s promotion is seen as a rare recognition of genuine military excellence, national defence, and wartime victory — a reaffirmation of the spirit, valour, and resilience of Pakistan’s armed forces.

With this latest appointment, the rank of Field Marshal in Pakistan has regained its original essence — a title reserved for those who rise not only through the ranks but in moments when the fate of a nation hangs in the balance.