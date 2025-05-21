NATIONAL

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 21st May 2025

By Web Desk

All Gold prices mentioned above are quoted by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Previous article
Epaper_25-5-21 LHR
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, China together for regional peace, united against terrorism: ISPR

DG Lt-Gen Ahmed Sharif Ch declares Pakistani nation has never bowed down in the past, nor will it ever Pakistan’s armed forces’ desire...

Israel will ‘take control of all’ of Gaza

Pakistan denounces Israeli plan to take control of Gaza as ‘grave threat’ to peace

Islamabad, New Delhi agree to withdraw troops by May end

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.