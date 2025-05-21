NATIONAL

Dar concludes three-day official visit to China with renewed push for strategic cooperation

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday concluded a three-day official visit to China, held from May 19 to 21, 2025, during which he engaged in wide-ranging discussions with senior Chinese leadership.

Senator Dar held in-depth meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other high-ranking officials in Beijing. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation across political, economic, and strategic spheres, particularly under the frameworks of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Both sides reaffirmed their “iron-clad” friendship and reiterated their commitment to mutual support on issues of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national development priorities.

The Deputy Prime Minister conveyed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for China’s consistent support for its socio-economic development. In turn, Chinese leaders acknowledged Pakistan’s crucial role in regional stability and its efforts to strengthen multilateral cooperation.

The visit underscored both countries’ shared vision for regional connectivity, sustainable development, and deeper strategic alignment amid evolving global and regional dynamics.

Previous article
12 years on, CPEC enters new phase of ‘upgraded version’ of high quality development: Amb Jiang
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, China, Afghanistan agree to extend CPEC into Afghan territory

BEIJING: In a significant diplomatic development, Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan on Wednesday agreed to deepen trilateral cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI),...

Wang Yi to chair 3d China-Pacific Island countries foreign ministers’ meeting

Two cops martyred in brazen check post assault in Bannu

Sino-Pak cooperation not targeted at any third party: Mao Ning

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.