Dar concludes three-day official visit to China with renewed push for strategic cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday concluded a three-day official visit to China, held from May 19 to 21, 2025, during which he engaged in wide-ranging discussions with senior Chinese leadership.

Senator Dar held in-depth meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other high-ranking officials in Beijing. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation across political, economic, and strategic spheres, particularly under the frameworks of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Both sides reaffirmed their “iron-clad” friendship and reiterated their commitment to mutual support on issues of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national development priorities.

The Deputy Prime Minister conveyed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for China’s consistent support for its socio-economic development. In turn, Chinese leaders acknowledged Pakistan’s crucial role in regional stability and its efforts to strengthen multilateral cooperation.

The visit underscored both countries’ shared vision for regional connectivity, sustainable development, and deeper strategic alignment amid evolving global and regional dynamics.