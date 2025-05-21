Pakistani scholars form Pakistan, China Alumni Association

ISLAMABAD: Marking the 74th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, graduates of Chinese universities in Pakistan on Wednesday formally launched the Pakistan China Alumni Association (PCAA), aimed at strengthening educational and professional linkages between the two nations.

Dr. Furqan Rao was elected president of the newly formed association, with Dr. Arif appointed as senior vice president and Dr. Aftab Ahmad as general secretary. Other office bearers include Dr. Mazhar Gondal as chief coordinator, Dr. Mehmood as additional general secretary, and Mr. Hanan as information secretary.

The PCAA is envisioned as a platform to connect, communicate, collaborate, and create opportunities for Pakistani graduates of Chinese universities. Its core mission is to foster student development, build academic partnerships, and support human resource development between both countries, especially under the broader umbrella of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“China is rising, and CPEC is achieving socio-economic milestones. The time is now to unite and contribute to Pakistan’s development through the skills and networks gained in China,” said Dr. Arif during the association’s first meeting, which was attended by dozens of China-educated graduates both in-person and virtually.

Dr. Furqan Rao highlighted the growing importance of Pakistani students in China, noting that Pakistan currently ranks third globally in the number of international students studying in China. According to official 2019 data, approximately 28,000 Pakistani students were enrolled in Chinese universities—most of them on scholarships.

“Pakistani students are a vital bridge between the two nations. Through PCAA, we aim to enhance educational engagement and provide career support via training programs, scholarships, and mentorship,” said Dr. Rao. He added that the association would work closely with academic institutions in both countries to promote leadership development among returning graduates.

General Secretary Dr. Aftab echoed the sentiment, stating, “As Pakistan and China pursue modernization together, China graduates must be prepared to lead. Our aim is to equip them with leadership skills aligned with the future of CPEC and BRI.”

The meeting also featured remarks from Sabahuddin Qazi, former media manager at Huawei-Pakistan, who emphasized the importance of “education diplomacy” as a new frontier in China-Pakistan ties. He said PCAA would collaborate with prominent Chinese institutions to support a shared vision of regional development through people-to-people exchanges.

Founding members Dr. Tehreem Azeem, Ms. Nawal Fatima, and Sadaf Zulfiqar also participated in the inaugural session, lending their support to what is expected to become a vibrant alumni community advancing bilateral ties.