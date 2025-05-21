Buckingham Palace Braces For Tough Challenge As Queen Camilla And King Charles’ Secret Is Revealed

The British monarchy remains at the heart of national attention, with public opinion shaping the legacy of its key figures. The institution’s rich history and symbolism continue to evoke strong emotions, as the decisions of the royal family impact the country’s collective sentiment.

While titles and protocol define their roles, the personal reputations of members like King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla play a critical role in how the monarchy is perceived. Citizens closely monitor their actions, blending emotions, history, and politics into an ever-evolving narrative.

Currently, Prince William tops the popularity charts, followed closely by Princess Kate, reflecting widespread public trust. Princess Anne holds third place, while King Charles ranks fourth. Prince Edward is fifth, with Queen Consort Camilla positioned seventh, holding an approval rating below 50%.

UK correspondent Eva Millán notes that Camilla remains “a controversial figure,” yet acknowledges that public perception has improved. She highlights that Camilla’s position as queen consort was explicitly endorsed by the late Queen Elizabeth II, emphasizing her role as the woman King Charles loves.

Despite overall royal support staying above 50%, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex face declining popularity. Meghan Markle’s approval has dipped to just 20%, the lowest since tracking began, while Prince Harry’s rating has also fallen to its lowest since early 2023 amid ongoing controversies.

Adding complexity, the crown’s estimated wealth now stands at £762 million—nearly double that of Queen Elizabeth II—bringing additional pressure to maintain public trust while managing royal resources effectively.

The monarchy confronts the delicate task of balancing tradition with modern expectations and addressing internal family tensions. Buckingham Palace’s next steps will be crucial in preserving the institution’s stability and public image.