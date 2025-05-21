Alleged Baloch militant arrested in Lyari operation

The Sindh Rangers and police jointly arrested an alleged member of a banned Baloch militant organisation during an intelligence-based raid in Lyari, Karachi. The suspect, identified as Darvesh alias Saargar, was found in possession of arms, ammunition, and hand grenades.

According to officials, Darvesh, a resident of Sargodha locality in Lyari, has longstanding links with banned militant groups. He joined the Baloch Students Organisation-Azad (BSO-A) in 2015 and later became affiliated with a faction led by Farooq Baloch, an operative of the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), in 2018.

Preliminary investigations indicate Darvesh played a key role in facilitating members of both the BLA and Baloch Liberation Front (BLF). He provided logistical support alongside key associates, including Farooq Baloch and Majeed alias Baba.