50,000 Pakistani students to receive accredited certifications from City & Guilds London each year

ISLAMABAD: In a major development aimed at equipping Pakistani youth with globally recognized technical skills, under an agreement between GEMs UAE and City & Guilds, around 50,000 Pakistani students will receive internationally accredited certifications from City & Guilds London each year.

The announcement was made during a media briefing held upon the return of a high-level Pakistani delegation from London, led by Minister of State for Education, Ms. Wajiha Qamar. The delegation included Ms. Gulmina Bilal, Chairperson of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Mr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Executive Director of IBCC, Mr. Amir Saadati, Executive Director of GEMS Middle East, and Mr. Hussain Shaikh, Global Head of Strategy GEMS Pakistan.

Speaking at the briefing, Minister Wajiha Qamar and NAVTTC Chairperson Gulmina Bilal stated that a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had been signed to offer global-standard technical training to youth in Pakistan. This initiative is expected to create vast employment opportunities abroad and enhance the competitiveness of Pakistani professionals in the international labor market.

“Our goal is to empower Pakistani youth with skills that meet global standards,” said Ms. Gulmina Bilal.

“Through this agreement, 50,000 students will be trained annually with the collaboration of City & Guilds, enabling them to secure quality employment opportunities in Europe, the Middle East, and other regions,” she added.

The agreement was formalized at the headquarters of City & Guilds in London, where the Pakistani delegation signed the MoU with City & Guilds CEO Ms. Kirstie Donnelly.

Ms. Bilal added that this partnership will revolutionize Pakistan’s vocational education sector and align its skilled workforce with international benchmarks.

“We do not want our youth to be limited to the local job market. This collaboration is a game-changer, as it will grant global recognition to Pakistani certifications,” she said.

During the visit, the delegation also met with The Rt Hon. Lord Boateng and discussed bilateral cooperation on workforce mobility and skills development. Lord Boateng appreciated Pakistan’s initiative and assured full support for future collaboration.

The foundation for this partnership was laid during the UK delegation’s visit to NAVTTC in Islamabad in 2024, where Pakistan’s vocational training potential was recognized.

Subsequently, City & Guilds certification programs were launched in Pakistan through GEMS representation. This agreement marks a major milestone in opening global employment doors for Pakistan’s youth and promises to contribute significantly to the country’s economic growth.