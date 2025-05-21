CPEC has entered into ‘upgraded version’ of high quality development: Amb Jiang

— Chinese envoy addresses celebration ceremony of 74th Anniversary of establishment of China-Pakistan Diplomatic Relations

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong on Wednesday said that after 12 years of development, CPEC has entered a new phase of “upgraded version”, making significant contributions to Pakistan’s economic and social development.

Addressing the audience at celebration ceremony of 74th Anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan Diplomatic Relations, Amb Jiang Zaidong said that since the end of last year, the Gwadar New International Airport has commenced commercial operations; the Khunjerab Pass has achieved all-year round opening; the first batch of 1,000 Pakistani agricultural professionals are enjoy training in China; 278 sets of advanced agricultural machinery worth 30 million yuan in aid have been allocated to local people; and 50,000 health kits have been successfully distributed to the needed.

​”Today it is a great pleasure to gather together with all of you to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan. First of all, on behalf of the Chinese Embassy, I would like to extend a warm welcome to all of you, and express my heartfelt gratitude to friends from all walks of life who have supported the development of China-Pakistan relations,” he said.

He said that on May 21, 1951, China and Pakistan established the diplomatic relations, ushering in a new era in the millennia-old exchanges between the two peoples. Over the past 74 years, he said, under the care and guidance of successive generations of leaders, and nurtured by the peoples from both countries, China and Pakistan have forged an all-weather friendship, achieved comprehensive cooperation, and set a shining example for state-to-state relations.

“Over the past 74 years, we have adhered to the original aspiration of establishing diplomatic relations, supported each other unwaveringly. Our two nations enjoy a high level of mutual trust, with leaders maintaining close interactions. Within just eight months starting from June last year, the prime ministers of both countries exchanged visits, and Pakistan’s president Zardari successfully visited China. Such close high-level exchanges vividly demonstrate the extraordinary friendship between our nations. The important consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping with Pakistani leaders, has injected strong impetus into advancing China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperation under new circumstances,” he added.

Amb Jiang said that China has always resolutely supported Pakistan in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, pursuing a development path suited to national conditions, combating terrorism with determination, and maintaining unity and stability to achieve development and prosperity. Pakistan has consistently adhered to the one-China principle, standing firmly with China on issues concerning our core interests, he added.

“When confronting challenges like earthquakes, floods, and pandemic, we have repeatedly written heartwarming stories of solidarity and mutual assistance. The unbreakable iron-clad friendship between China and Pakistan has withstood the test of global uncertainties, and witnessing new chapter in building an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future,” he added.

“Over the past 74 years, we have advocated the Silk Road Spirit and joined hands in pursuing common development. The Silkroad Culture Center where we stand today reminds us of the Silk Road Spirit, characterized by peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and benefit. The CPEC and BRI have fully reflected this spirit. China has been Pakistan’s largest trading partner for ten consecutive years, consistently serving as the largest source of imports, the second-largest export destination, and also the primary source of foreign investment,” he added.

He said we will promote the implementation of the eight major steps on high-quality Belt and Road cooperation in Pakistan, in line with Pakistan’s 5Es framework, to seize new priorities such as agricultural and industrial cooperation, create new highlights in mining and new energy sectors, foster growth points like B2B and cross-border e-commerce, implement more “small and beautiful” livelihood projects, and ensure that China-Pakistan cooperation delivers more tangible benefits to people of both countries.

“Over the past 74 years, we have pursued the vision of a world of great harmony and promoted mutual learning among civilizations. The highlight of today’s event is the cultural exchange themed with ‘Tea for Harmony’. The Chinese people value ‘building friendship through tea’ and ‘harmony is most precious’. With its mild nature, tea symbolizes inclusiveness and humility. The tea-tasting process embodies equality and empathy, while the spirit of the tea ceremony emphasizes simplicity and tolerance. Tea serves not only as a bridge for communication but also embodies our aspirations for peace, stability and harmony, which aligns seamlessly with China’s diplomatic commitment to safeguarding world peace and promoting common development,” he added.

He said currently, the world is undergoing accelerated transformation unseen in a century, with protracted geopolitical conflicts and escalating challenges posed by unilateralism, protectionism, and hegemonism. As key members of the Global South and important forces for safeguarding fairness and justice, China and Pakistan have maintained close coordination within multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

“Pakistan actively supports the GDI, GSI, GCI proposed by China, while China consistently supports Pakistan on multilateral platforms. We stand ready to deepen high-level interactions with Pakistan, safeguard the common interests of developing countries, promote the mutual learning and flourishing of Chinese and Islamic civilizations, and advance an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization,” the envoy said.

Chinese Ambassador said that at the new historical point, we will follow the strategic direction charted by President Xi Jinping and Pakistani leaders, stand shoulder to shoulder with our friends, commit to accelerating the building of an even closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the New Era, and jointly create a brighter future for China-Pakistan relations.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in his speech condemned the APS bus attack in Khuzdar Balochsitan.

“In this moment of grief, we find strength and solace in enduring friendship with China,” said Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressing commitment to hunt down and eradicate the perpetrators of the heinous attack.

He recalled President Xi Jinping’s historic visit to Pakistan ten years ago and his address to the Joint Session of the National Assembly. “I still remember that session as I was presiding when President Xi emphasized friendly relations between Pakistan and China spanning over decades. The recent Pak-India conflict has significantly enhanced and demonstrated the already strong bond of friendship between Pakistan and China as the Chinese-made aircrafts and missiles worked wonders for Pakistan, he said. By following the BRI vision of President Xi, we can achieve the goal of economic integration and regional connectivity as for Pakistan CPEC is a blueprint of national prosperity,” concluded the NA Speaker.