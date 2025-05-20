Writer alleges police raid home, detain his sons

HYDERABAD: Sindhi writer and former Sindhi Language Authority Secretary Taj Joyo accused police of forcibly entering his home in Gulistan-e-Sajjad and detaining his two sons in the early hours of Monday.

In a video, Joyo claimed that about 100 police officers broke the gate of his residence before taking away Hoshu Joyo and Ruplo Joyo.

Both were produced before the Anti Terrorism Court and sent to jail on judicial remand. They are among approximately 290 individuals—250 men and 40 women—named in an FIR filed at Cantt police station for allegedly chanting anti-Pakistan and anti-army slogans during a rally on Sunday night near the press club.

The FIR charges the group under sections 123/A, 341, 147, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and sections 6 and 7 of the Anti Terrorism Act.

One accused stated the protest was against the proposed six canals project and corporate farming.