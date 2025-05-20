NATIONAL

Woman killed by brother over domestic dispute in Bhulwal

By News Desk

SARGODHA: A 33-year-old woman, Hina, was shot dead by her 27-year-old brother Shahzad following a domestic dispute in Bhulwal on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, Shahzad acted in a fit of rage and fired at Hina. Rescue teams and police arrived at the scene and transferred the body to a hospital for autopsy.

Police confirmed that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Separately, Bhera police arrested four men—Asif, Ajmal, Arshad, and Bashir—suspected in various murder cases. Weapons were also seized during the raids.

