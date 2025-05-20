Supreme Court Upholds Zahir Jaffer’s Death Sentence in Noor Mukadam Murder Case

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday dismissed Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against the death penalty in the high-profile Noor Mukadam murder case, affirming the earlier verdicts by the Islamabad High Court and trial court.

A three-judge bench led by Justice Hashim Kakar, along with Justices Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Ali Baqar Najafi, upheld Jaffer’s death sentence after hearing the final arguments. The court also maintained the conversion of his jail term for rape charges into an additional death sentence.

Noor Mukadam, daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was brutally murdered and beheaded in a posh Islamabad neighborhood in July 2021. Zahir Jaffer, a US national and heir to the Jaffer Group, was charged with her murder.

During the hearing, defence lawyer Salman Safdar questioned the prosecution’s reliance on CCTV footage and Digital Video Recorder (DVR) evidence, demanding that the chain of custody be thoroughly verified to confirm the footage’s authenticity. However, the bench noted the forensic reports confirmed that the video evidence had not been tampered with and was captured by automated systems, negating claims of selective editing.

Arguments also touched on the co-accused — Jaffer’s household staff, including watchman Mohammad Iftikhar and gardener Jan Mohammad — whose 10-year sentences were likewise upheld. Their defence counsel argued they merely were present and did not actively partake in the murder. The bench, however, highlighted their role in preventing the victim from escaping, noting this significantly affected the outcome.

Justice Kakar remarked on the relationship between the accused and victim, describing it as “the kind seen in Europe, not here,” emphasizing societal and religious views on their cohabitation. The court also rejected the defence’s contention that rape and kidnapping charges were improperly added later in the proceedings.

Advocate Shah Khawar, representing Noor Mukadam’s family, stressed many facts were undisputed, including Noor’s presence at the accused’s house and the recovery of her body from there. The absence of Noor’s mobile phone in custody was noted, though call records existed.

The Supreme Court had previously adjourned hearings to allow the defence to submit additional documents concerning Jaffer’s mental health, which they claimed had not been adequately considered. Despite delays, the court moved forward with the case, reiterating the seriousness of the charges.

The initial trial verdict in February 2022 sentenced Zahir Jaffer to death, along with 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine. His household staff received 10-year prison terms, while other accused individuals, including Jaffer’s parents and employees of TherapyWorks, were acquitted.