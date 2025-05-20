Supreme Court upholds Zahir Jaffer’s death sentence in Noor Mukadam case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the death sentence awarded to Zahir Jaffer for the 2021 murder of Noor Mukadam, while modifying other convictions related to the case.

Jaffer was found guilty of torturing and killing 27-year-old Noor at his residence in Islamabad. The court maintained his conviction under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and upheld both the death sentence and the fine imposed earlier.

However, the court converted his death sentence under the rape charge (Section 376) into life imprisonment and dismissed his conviction for kidnapping. The sentences of two co-accused household staff members — the watchman and gardener — were reduced, with the court ruling that their time already served would suffice.

The three-member bench was led by Justice Hashim Kakar and included Justices Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Ali Baqar Najafi. Their ruling concluded the final appeal in a case that had sparked nationwide outrage and renewed calls for women’s safety and justice.

Noor, the daughter of a former ambassador, was murdered in July 2021. According to the FIR filed by her father, she was killed with a sharp weapon and then beheaded. Zahir Jaffer was arrested at the scene.

During Thursday’s proceedings, Jaffer’s counsel argued that the case relied heavily on CCTV footage, but the bench rejected his claims of evidence manipulation, stating the footage was authenticated by the Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory. Justice Kakar noted the footage was automatically recorded, ruling out selective editing.

The defence for the household staff argued their clients had no role beyond being present at the crime scene. However, Justice Najafi remarked that their act of preventing Noor from escaping could have influenced the tragic outcome.

Shah Khawar, representing Noor’s family, also addressed the bench, which inquired about Noor’s mobile phone, though Khawar noted it had not been recovered.

Jaffer was initially sentenced to death by a sessions court in February 2022, alongside a 25-year prison term and a fine. Two staff members were sentenced to 10 years each, while Jaffer’s parents and several other co-accused were acquitted.

In March 2023, the Islamabad High Court upheld the death sentence and added a second death penalty in place of the 25-year term. Jaffer later appealed to the Supreme Court, which has now concluded the matter with its final verdict.