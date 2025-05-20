Punjab committed to expanding ties with UK across various sectors: CM

CM Maryam Nawaz, British HC Jane Marriott discuss a wide range of issues

LAHORE: British High Commissioner Jane Marriott called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz here on Tuesday and discussed a wide range of issues, including matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation, education, investment, environmental protection, and governance reform.

A luncheon was also hosted in the honour of outgoing Political Advisor to British High Commission Zoe Ware on the occasion.

During the meeting, the CM appreciated the United Kingdom’s balanced and constructive role during the recent Pakistan-India escalation and subsequent ceasefire.

The CM paid glowing tribute to Zoe Ware for her diplomatic service and her efforts to strengthen Pakistan-UK relations. She commended Zoe Ware’s professionalism, integrity, and dedication, noting her instrumental role in fostering long-term collaboration between the two nations.

The CM especially acknowledged Zoe Ware’s contributions to global environmental initiatives such as the Earthshot Prize, calling her involvement “highly commendable.” She remarked that Zoe Ware will always be remembered as a valued friend of Punjab.

Speaking about Jane Marriott, the CM said, “The Punjab government holds in high regard Jane Marriott’s diplomatic service. Her global experience has helped elevate Pakistan-UK relations to a new level.”

CM Maryam reaffirmed Punjab’s commitment to expanding cooperation with the UK in education, trade, investment, climate action, and governance. She also highlighted the deep-rooted connection between the two nations, underscored by the presence of over 1.7 million British-Pakistanis, most of whom trace their heritage to Punjab, an enduring testament to the strength of the bilateral relationship.

CM greets COAS Gen Asim Munir on elevation to Field Marshal

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz extended heartfelt congratulations to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on his elevation to the prestigious rank of Field Marshal.

In her message on Tuesday, the chief minister conveyed her best wishes to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and lauded his commendable services for the nation. “Field Marshal Asim Munir has rendered invaluable services for the defence and honour of Pakistan,” she said.