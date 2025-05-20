NATIONAL

Punjab announces summer break for schools from May 28

By News Desk
A Pakistani girl walks back home with her relative on the first day of school after the summer vacation in Karachi on July 1, 2019. (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo credit should read RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat on Tuesday announced that summer vacations for all schools in the province will begin on May 28, in response to the ongoing heatwave.

The minister said the decision was made to safeguard students and staff as extreme temperatures continue to rise across Punjab. He added that government departments had already issued safety advisories to the public and the early start of vacations was part of those measures.

In addition to the vacation schedule, school timings have also been revised with immediate effect. From May 21, schools will operate from 7:30am to 11:30am to avoid exposing students to the peak heat hours.

Hayat posted the updated information on X, confirming that May 28 will be observed as the first day of the holiday. The changes follow earlier disruptions to the academic year, but the minister said student safety remains the top priority.

Parents and school administrations have been advised to implement the updated schedule and ensure compliance with the new timing and holiday plan.

Previous article
Did Punjab govt impose a ban on male professors teaching female students?
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

King Charles Shares Personal Message Following Major Cancer News

King Charles III has privately reached out to former US President Joe Biden after Biden’s recent diagnosis of an aggressive form of prostate cancer....

Meghan Markle Faces Crucial Decision After Urgent Call From Buckingham Palace

George Clooney’s Absence During Amal’s Head-Turning Cannes Appearance, Explained

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 20th May 2025

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.