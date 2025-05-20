Punjab announces summer break for schools from May 28

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat on Tuesday announced that summer vacations for all schools in the province will begin on May 28, in response to the ongoing heatwave.

The minister said the decision was made to safeguard students and staff as extreme temperatures continue to rise across Punjab. He added that government departments had already issued safety advisories to the public and the early start of vacations was part of those measures.

In addition to the vacation schedule, school timings have also been revised with immediate effect. From May 21, schools will operate from 7:30am to 11:30am to avoid exposing students to the peak heat hours.

Hayat posted the updated information on X, confirming that May 28 will be observed as the first day of the holiday. The changes follow earlier disruptions to the academic year, but the minister said student safety remains the top priority.

Parents and school administrations have been advised to implement the updated schedule and ensure compliance with the new timing and holiday plan.