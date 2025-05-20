Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression was ‘measured and proportionate’: Amb Asim

Reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to upholding ceasefire, taking necessary steps towards de-escalation and regional stability

Pakistan throws its weight behind UN Secretary-General’s UN80 initiative

NEW YORK: Pakistani Ambassador to United Nation, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad declared that Pakistan’s response to the recent Indian aggression was “measured and proportionate.”

“Indian actions, including the unilateral suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, were provocative and escalatory, and in gross violation of international law and the UN Charter”, Ambassador stated while briefing his counterparts of the Arab Group on the prevailing situation in the region.

Pakistan, he said, had acted in exercise of its right to self-defence under the UN Charter, and will abide by the May 10 ceasefire between the two South Asian neighbours, according to a press release of the Pakistani Mission.

He expressed Pakistan’s commitment to upholding the ceasefire and taking all necessary steps towards de-escalation and regional stability. The Pakistani envoy pointed out that rhetoric from the Indian leaders was inflammatory.

At the same time, he made it categorically clear that there can’t be lasting peace in South Asia without resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiris.

Ambassador Asim thanked the Arab Group for their understanding of Pakistan’s position during the recent stand-off, the press release added.

Pakistan backs UN chief’s plan for world body’s restructuring

Meanwhile, Pakistan threw its weight behind UN Secretary-General’s UN80 initiative aimed at enhancing the word body’s effectiveness, emphasizing that it core mandate of maintaining world peace & security must remain paramount.

“We welcome the UN80 Initiative as a timely and important step towards making the UN leaner, more efficient and fit for purpose,” Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan, told an informal meeting of the UN General Assembly at which UN chief Antonio Guterres briefed the member states on his wide-ranging effort to revamp the UN system.

Launched in March, the UN80 Initiative centres on three priorities: enhancing operational efficiency, assessing how mandates – or key tasks – from Member States are implemented, and exploring structural reforms across the UN system.

“As a strong advocate for multilateralism and a staunch supporter of the UN and its charter, Pakistan attaches great importance to this initiative,” The Pakistani envoy said.

“We believe that the key to success lies in the process, which must be organic, transparent, consensual and inclusive. While setting timelines is sometimes useful, flexibility remains essential to achieving the best possible outcome.”

It must be internally and member state-driven and shielded from external pressures, he said, adding that optics should not outweigh substance.