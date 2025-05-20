India again denies US role in mediating Pakistan ceasefire

NEW DELHI: India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has again contradicted the United States’ account of Washington’s role in mediating the recent ceasefire agreement between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told members of the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs that the “truce was a result of bilateral discussions, initiated by Pakistan, and that no third party—including the US—was involved in the process.”

During a closed-door session of the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs, Misri claimed that Pakistan initiated the contact for a ceasefire on May 10 via the Director General Military Operations (DGMO) channels.

He further claimed that Indian DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai was initially unavailable but later engaged with his Pakistani counterpart Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah in two rounds of talks, which led to the agreement to halt hostilities, Hindustan Times reported.

Refuting repeated claims by US President Donald Trump that Washington played a role in brokering peace, Misri said Trump’s comments were made via social media and not through official diplomatic channels.

Misri further noted that Trump had since softened his language, shifting from “mediation” to offering “help.”

Tensions between both countries flared after a deadly April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), that left 26 civilians dead. India blamed Pakistan-based elements without providing evidence; Islamabad rejected the claim.

India responded by closing the Wagah border, revoking Pakistani visas, and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty—moves Pakistan labelled as an “act of war.”

By May 6–7, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and downed six Indian jets, including Rafales, and intercepted several Israeli-origin Harop drones.

The US played a central role in facilitating backchannel diplomacy. Secretary Rubio and Vice President JD Vance held talks with senior leaders from both countries, including PMs Shehbaz Sharif and Narendra Modi, as well as top defence and intelligence officials.

Following Trump’s announcement, both countries suspended military activity across land, air, and sea, though allegations of ceasefire breach were also reported from both sides of the Line of Control (LoC).

While Pakistan praised US involvement in the talks, India has downplayed Washington’s role.