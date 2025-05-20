Imran Khan says he never ruled out talks with establishment

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has said he never closed the door on dialogue with the establishment, party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan told reporters after meeting him at Adiala Jail on Tuesday.

Gohar clarified that while Imran had refused talks with the current government, he had not rejected the idea of engaging with the military establishment. He said Imran believed in dialogue and stressed the importance of unity between PTI and the armed forces.

Responding to media reports suggesting a deal was in the works, Gohar and Imran’s sister, Aleema Khan, denied any agreement had been reached. PTI Information Secretary Shaikh Waqas Akram also confirmed that no formal or backchannel talks were ongoing between PTI and any state institution.

Gohar quoted Imran as saying that the army belonged to the nation and should not be treated as a separate entity. He said Imran praised the armed forces for their prompt response to Indian aggression, noting that their actions boosted national morale.

PTI sources revealed that the party was considering tabling no-confidence motions against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in coordination with opposition allies. They said Imran had given leadership full authority to execute this strategy at the appropriate time.

However, Imran later dismissed reports of such political manoeuvres as baseless. Gohar reiterated the PTI’s position that peaceful protest remained a constitutional right, but no final decision had been taken regarding demonstrations.

Senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja, who also met Imran on Tuesday, said the PTI founder was in good health and had spoken about the need for national unity. He said Imran warned of possible provocations from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged all parties to work together to defend the country and rebuild the economy.