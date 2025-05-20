George Clooney’s Absence During Amal’s Head-Turning Cannes Appearance, Explained

The Cannes Film Festival is in full swing, drawing stars from across the globe to France for exclusive film premieres and dazzling red carpet moments. On Saturday, one of the festival’s highlights was the screening of Bono: Stories of Surrender, a documentary chronicling the life of U2’s frontman.

Amid the glitz, Amal Clooney made a standout solo appearance alongside Bono and his bandmate The Edge, turning heads with her elegant presence. Although George Clooney was absent, Amal’s close friendship with Bono is well known—they’ve shared many milestones, including being guests at each other’s weddings and spending holidays together. Their bond extends beyond friendship, rooted in shared passions for human rights and activism. Amal is a renowned international human rights lawyer, while Bono has dedicated decades to fighting poverty and injustice through global initiatives like ONE and RED.

George Clooney, meanwhile, is currently immersed in his role on Broadway, starring in Good Night, and Good Luck, performing regularly, which explains his absence from the Cannes event. Amal stepped up to represent the Clooney family and did so with grace and style.

Amal dazzled in a black archival John Galliano off-the-shoulder gown for Christian Dior, complemented by her signature flowing hair styled by Dimitris Giannetos and striking makeup. Although the Cannes 2025 guidelines discourage dresses with trains, Amal’s look was a showstopper, and it seems the festival made an exception—likely not wanting to clash with a lawyer of her stature.

This marks Amal’s return to Cannes since 2016, when she and George attended for the film Money Monster. Her presence alongside U2 highlights both her star power and her meaningful connections beyond the Hollywood spotlight.