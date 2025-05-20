Firefighting teams battle rekindled blaze in Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD: A fire broke out once again in Islamabad’s Margalla Hills, triggering an emergency response from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and district administration.

A spokesman for the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration confirmed that firefighters were quickly mobilized to control the blaze in the Margalla Hills. Over 70 firefighters were involved in the operation to extinguish the fire.

District administration officers arrived to support the efforts, stating that the fire had initially been controlled earlier in the day, but it reignited due to dry conditions and winds. The spokesperson added that teams were working to bring the situation under control as quickly as possible.

The fire, which erupted in the forested area, has raised concerns due to the ecological significance of the Margalla Hills, which are part of the Margalla Hills National Park. Water tankers, fire extinguishers, and manual tools were deployed, with assistance from local volunteers and park staff.

The ICT spokesman emphasized that continuous monitoring was necessary. As the fire flared up again in the afternoon, fresh teams were sent to prevent it from spreading to nearby areas.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with preliminary reports suggesting human activity or dry weather may have played a role. The CDA has urged visitors to avoid lighting fires and leaving behind materials such as glass bottles or plastic, which can contribute to the spread of fires