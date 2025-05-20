NATIONAL

BBSUL suspends senior officer over harassment allegations

By News Desk

KARACHI: Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari (BBSUL) has suspended Abdul Rashid Mullah, Bursar and Account Officer, following serious harassment allegations. He has been barred from entering the university premises until further notice.

The suspension was decided during a Syndicate meeting on Monday after a fact-finding committee confirmed Mullah had harassed a female student through messages sent via a mobile application. The probe began after the student filed a formal complaint.

The investigation was overseen by a Department of Universities and Boards officer, and after consultation with the Ombudsman, the Syndicate resolved to suspend Mullah.

In the same meeting, faculty member Ghulam Mustafa was demoted to lecturer after it was revealed he submitted an equivalency certificate for PhD coursework instead of an actual PhD degree.

