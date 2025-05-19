Three killed, 12 injured as windstorm hits Peshawar and surrounding areas

PESHAWAR: At least three people were killed and 12 others seriously injured as a fierce windstorm swept through Peshawar, nearby areas, and several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), causing widespread damage and disruption.

In Khyber district, one person died after strong winds toppled a tower and multiple solar panels. The deceased, identified as Socha Gul, was fatally struck by a falling solar panel. He was rushed to Dogra Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The powerful storm followed several days of intense heat in northern Pakistan. The weather shift brought a brief respite, with cooler temperatures and scattered rain reported across the region.

In the federal capital, Islamabad, light rainfall was observed, while Narowal and surrounding areas experienced heavy winds and showers. Lahore also saw relief from the heat as wind speeds reached 11 km/h, improving conditions across the city. However, the Meteorological Department forecast only a 5–10% chance of further rain, with temperatures expected to peak at 40°C and dip to 27°C at night.

In contrast, Karachi continued to face hot and humid conditions. Early Monday morning, temperatures rose to 30°C, with wind speeds recorded at 15 km/h and humidity levels ranging between 65% and 75%.

The Met Office predicted more rain, accompanied by strong winds, in parts of KP including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Battagram, Swabi, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kurram, Khyber, Waziristan, Bannu, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, and Dera Ismail Khan.

In Punjab, dry and hot conditions are expected to persist in southern regions. However, rain and thunderstorms are likely in several northern and central districts including Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, and Faisalabad.

Dry and extremely hot weather is also forecast for most parts of Sindh and Balochistan in the coming days.