Royal Commentator Reveals Queen Elizabeth’s Sharp Reaction To Meghan Markle’s ‘Bullying’ During Wedding

According to royal biographer Katie Nicholl, Meghan Markle’s behavior during the lead-up to her wedding caused such tension that Queen Elizabeth II felt compelled to intervene.

In her book The New Royals, Nicholl recounts an incident during a menu tasting at Windsor Castle, where Meghan allegedly became upset with a caterer. The Duchess of Sussex reportedly tasted an egg in a dish that was intended to be vegan and macrobiotic, which led to a heated exchange. Meghan, according to sources, voiced her frustration in a way that was described as harsh.

A source close to the palace claimed that the situation escalated to the point where the Queen stepped in, saying, “Meghan, in this family we don’t speak to people like that.”

This incident isn’t the first time Meghan has faced criticism for her interactions with royal staff. In February, journalist Tom Quinn claimed that she earned the nickname “Duchess of Difficult” during her time as a working royal. An anonymous palace staff member reportedly described Meghan as finding life within the royal family “difficult” and struggling to adapt to its rigid and complex structure.

Further reports suggest that Meghan, who was also dubbed “Mystic Meg” due to her new-age beliefs, could fluctuate between being overly friendly one moment and irritated the next if her staff didn’t respond promptly. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departure from royal duties in 2020 marked a shift for the couple, with Meghan and Harry moving to the U.S. and stepping back from their official roles.

In 2018, Meghan was also accused of bullying a young palace staff member, adding to her controversial relationship with the royal household.

Despite these allegations, a representative for Meghan has not yet commented on the claims, and her public image continues to be shaped by both her charitable work and the ongoing scrutiny surrounding her time within the royal family.