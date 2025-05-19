Red alert issued as heatwave intensifies across Punjab and other provinces

The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a red alert as temperatures are expected to rise sharply across major cities and plains of Punjab by May 19, urging citizens to take precautionary measures amid the intensifying heatwave.

The PDMA spokesperson, speaking to media, advised tourists planning visits to Murree to monitor weather updates and avoid travel during unstable conditions. Residents and visitors were also urged to stay indoors during peak heat hours, avoid open spaces, and follow official guidance.

The department has directed commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab to remain on high alert, especially in view of possible heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast gusty winds and thundershowers in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and nearby hilly areas during evening and nighttime.

Severe heatwave conditions are expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan, with intense daytime temperatures. Some areas may receive relief through scattered rain and thunderstorms later in the day.

Health officials have warned vulnerable groups — including children, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses — to take extra precautions. Authorities recommend staying hydrated, limiting sun exposure, wearing light clothing, and taking cool showers to reduce heat-related risks.