Pakistan, US explore deeper strategic and economic cooperation in LA

LOS ANGELES: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, held a high-level meeting with California State Senator Bob Archuleta at Pakistan House in Los Angeles, signaling continued diplomatic momentum between Islamabad and Washington.

According to the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, DC, both sides expressed satisfaction with the current state of bilateral ties and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors.

The meeting underscored a mutual commitment to deepening Pakistan-US relations through strategic dialogue and institutional engagement.

In addition to political diplomacy, Ambassador Sheikh also engaged with key members of the local business and trade community, including leaders from the IT and technology sectors, as part of efforts to advance Pakistan’s economic agenda in the United States.

The discussions centered on expanding trade volumes, attracting US investment into Pakistan, and fostering technology transfer and innovation. Both sides explored opportunities to build stronger economic linkages that could benefit businesses and entrepreneurs in both countries.

These interactions form part of Pakistan’s broader diplomatic outreach, aimed at enhancing cooperation with international partners through innovation, strategic partnerships, and economic collaboration.

Ambassador Sheikh emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships and highlighted Pakistan’s potential as a destination for trade and investment in emerging technologies and sustainable development.