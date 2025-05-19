Maryam Nawaz approves plan to set up Punjab’s first climate observatory

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved the establishment of a cutting-edge Climate Observatory in the province, marking a major step forward in the government’s efforts to combat the impacts of climate change.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting in Lahore chaired by Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. The session focused on critical components of the project, including budgeting, land allocation, required instruments, and a feasibility report. The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore also presented its Climate Observatory Report during the meeting.

Designed as a state-of-the-art facility, the Climate Observatory will feature an automated communication and linkage system, a Geographic Information System (GIS) lab, sectoral interface systems, and a modern data hub. Advanced MRI-based technologies will support data processing and climate analysis.

A specialized internship program will be launched to train the next generation of environmental professionals, with the observatory also housing a data archiving system, a coordination unit, and an international communication cell to foster global collaboration.

Senior Minister Aurangzeb directed the development of a smart organizational structure to ensure efficient management and long-term sustainability of the observatory.

Experts at the meeting highlighted the observatory’s potential to play a crucial role in forecasting climate threats, providing real-time analytics, and enabling evidence-based decision-making. The initiative is expected to strengthen scientific research and improve Pakistan’s integration into international climate data networks.

“Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has introduced a comprehensive plan to counter the challenges posed by climate change,” said Aurangzeb. “This observatory represents a transformative milestone in Punjab’s environmental policy and climate resilience strategy.”

Climate observatories serve as vital scientific installations that monitor atmospheric and environmental variables. They provide early warnings, detect emerging risks, and support effective policy responses, making them essential tools in the fight against climate change.