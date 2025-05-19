Karachi launches strict traffic crackdown, impounds over 43,000 motorcycles

KARACHI: A citywide crackdown on traffic violations has led to the impoundment of over 43,000 motorcycles in Karachi as authorities enforce helmet use and other safety regulations on the directive of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Between May 9 and 16, the Karachi Traffic Police impounded 43,852 motorcycles primarily for helmet violations. Additionally, 3,951 vehicles with tinted windows or fancy number plates and 685 heavy and light vehicles for various violations were seized during the operation.

Authorities flagged vehicle fitness concerns, recommending cancellation of registration for 25 unfit vehicles and temporary suspension for 663 others. Twenty-two vehicles were issued formal challans over more serious infractions.

A separate operation targeting Qingqi and motorcycle rickshaws on 11 model roads—where such vehicles are banned—resulted in 194 FIRs, 434 arrests, and 25 rickshaw confiscations due to lack of registration. Police also acted against 377 vehicles for illegal LPG and CNG installations.

The campaign concluded with the issuance of 12,183 tickets as part of broader efforts to ensure road safety. The chief minister has instructed officials to maintain strict enforcement, stating that traffic rules are essential for public protection, not optional guidelines.