Iran says willing to join regional nuclear fuel consortium

TEHRAN: Iran on Monday said it would welcome the creation of a regional nuclear fuel consortium but clarified that such an initiative would not replace its uranium enrichment programme. The statement came amid reports that Tehran had proposed the idea during indirect nuclear talks with the United States.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei denied that Iran had formally proposed the consortium, stating that the idea had been suggested previously by other countries. He added that Iran would participate if such an initiative was introduced, particularly as regional countries were interested in developing nuclear energy infrastructure.

Baqaei stressed that any consortium would not substitute Iran’s ongoing enrichment activities. Tehran has repeatedly asserted that its nuclear programme is non-negotiable and aimed solely at peaceful energy development.

The New York Times recently cited unnamed Iranian officials claiming that Tehran had proposed a joint enrichment venture involving Arab countries and US investment. The initiative was reportedly offered as an alternative to Washington’s demand to dismantle Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated on Sunday that enrichment would continue with or without a nuclear deal. His remarks followed US negotiator Steve Witkoff’s statement that Washington could not allow Iran to retain even a small enrichment capacity.

Iran is currently enriching uranium up to 60%, which is significantly higher than the 3.67% cap under the 2015 nuclear accord but still below weapons-grade levels. Western governments, including the US, have long accused Iran of seeking nuclear weapons, a claim Tehran denies.

Since the resumption of Omani-mediated US-Iran talks in April, Iran has accused the US of maintaining contradictory positions, expressing concern over inconsistencies between public statements and private discussions. Araghchi described this as a source of distrust in the negotiation process.