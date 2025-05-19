IHC dismisses petition against ITNE chairman over gratuity claim

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has dismissed a writ petition filed against the Chairman of the Implementation Tribunal for Newspaper Employees (ITNE) by Ghulam Murtaza Mughal, son of Faqir Muhammad.

Justice Babar Sattar issued the judgment on May 13, 2025, rejecting the petition filed under Article 199 of the Constitution. Mughal had challenged an ITNE ruling that granted him gratuity benefits for 10 years of service, instead of the 20 years he claimed.

During the proceedings, the court observed that the petitioner’s counsel failed to present a convincing legal argument to support the claim. The judgment noted that the petitioner had already filed a review application independently, suggesting that he may not have been adequately advised on the legal merits of the case.

The court found that Mughal’s selective challenge of part of the original tribunal decision was not maintainable. It emphasized the finality of tribunal proceedings and the importance of proper legal guidance in such matters.

“The petition, in view of the subsequent conduct of the petitioner, is not maintainable and is accordingly dismissed,” the court ruled.

The judgment reinforces the IHC’s position on respecting tribunal decisions and discourages partial or repetitive litigation without proper legal basis.