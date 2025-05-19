Heatstroke cases surge as Punjab grapples with severe heatwave

LAHORE: Hundreds of heatstroke cases have been reported across Punjab as temperatures continue to soar, pushing hospitals in major cities like Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Narowal, and areas of South Punjab to their limits. Health officials confirmed a growing influx of patients in emergency wards and outpatient departments, primarily among the elderly, children, and daily commuters.

Experts have advised residents to stay indoors during peak heat hours and to increase their intake of water and minerals. The current heatwave is being described as one of the most intense phases of the summer season, with Pakistan ranked among the top five countries most affected by climate change.

Provincial health authorities have issued alerts warning of health risks posed by the extreme weather. Public and private hospitals in Lahore and other urban centers are admitting new heatstroke patients daily, particularly those who work outdoors or travel on motorbikes and public transport.

Hospitals were placed on alert by the Punjab Health Department following Provincial Disaster Management Authority instructions. Given the region’s past record of heatstroke cases, special attention is being given to South Punjab, where Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan has been designated a Provincial Stroke Management Centre.

According to a Health Department spokesperson, medical supplies, including injections, have been dispatched to the centre. Professor Qasim Bashir from the Services Institute of Medical Sciences recently reviewed the preparations, and training for relevant healthcare staff has been completed.

Former medical superintendent of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Maqsood Ahmad Sheikh, explained that heatstroke can raise brain temperature, posing a severe risk of brain damage, especially among senior citizens and children. He urged people to remain indoors and stay hydrated.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast that the intense heatwave will persist over the next two to three days. Daytime temperatures in central and upper Punjab are expected to be 5°C to 7°C above normal, while South Punjab may experience 4°C to 6°C above average temperatures.