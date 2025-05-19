Hanif Abbasi warns India of swift retaliation, says Pakistan’s missiles are ready

ATTOCK: Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi issued a stern warning to India during a high-profile ceremony in Attock, asserting Pakistan’s full military preparedness and its ability to respond decisively to any act of aggression.

His remarks come amid heightened regional tensions following the Pahalgam bus incident and concerns over India’s alleged attempts to undermine water-sharing agreements.

Addressing a charged audience, Abbasi claimed that Pakistan’s armed forces had already demonstrated their capability by downing six Indian warplanes. “We have 22 Indian posts in our sights, and our F-16s are on alert. Pakistan is fully capable of giving a befitting reply to any hostile move,” he declared.

He further stated that following missile strikes by Pakistan in retaliation for earlier hostilities, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been compelled to seek global intervention.

“Pakistan has avenged the martyrdom of its 33 soldiers. This nation will never forget their sacrifice,” Abbasi said, commending the unity and resolve of the Pakistani people. “When the Noor Khan Air Base was attacked, the entire nation stood shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces. This is our true spirit.”

The minister issued a particularly pointed warning concerning water security, referencing his earlier remarks in Rawalpindi. “If India stops our water, we will stop its breathing. Our missiles — Ghauri, Ghaznavi, and Shaheen — were not built for display. They are fully operational and aimed at India,” Abbasi said, emphasizing Pakistan’s strategic deterrence.

He accused India of exploiting the Pahalgam attack as a pretext to undermine the Indus Waters Treaty, a crucial accord that has helped manage cross-border water flows since 1960. Abbasi urged the international community to uphold its responsibility in ensuring India’s compliance with the treaty.

“Violation of this agreement will not only provoke conflict but destabilize the entire region,” he cautioned.

In a significant announcement regarding national defense coordination, Abbasi revealed that Pakistan Railways had been placed under the full operational control of the armed forces.

“Whenever needed, the military will utilize the railway network for transporting weapons, equipment, and personnel. The railway system is now an integral component of our national security infrastructure,” he said.

Abbasi concluded with a firm message: “Pakistan is a responsible nuclear power. But let there be no doubt — our missiles are always ready. Any misadventure by India will be met with a swift and serious response.”

The minister’s remarks reinforce Islamabad’s strategic posture amid escalating diplomatic strain, highlighting the intersection of military preparedness, water diplomacy, and regional stability.