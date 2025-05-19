NATIONAL

FIA arrests four deported suspects for human trafficking at Karachi airport

By News Desk

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested four individuals at Karachi airport on Saturday after they were deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over charges of human trafficking.

According to an FIA statement, the suspects — Bakhtiar, Adnan Ashraf, Muhammad Jamshed, and Sikandar Abbas — were apprehended upon arrival in Pakistan. They had completed their prison sentences in the UAE before being deported.

The suspects, who hail from Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, and Gujranwala, returned using emergency passports issued by Pakistani authorities.

Previous article
Red alert issued as heatwave intensifies across Punjab and other provinces
Next article
Karachi launches strict traffic crackdown, impounds over 43,000 motorcycles
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.