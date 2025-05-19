FIA arrests four deported suspects for human trafficking at Karachi airport

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested four individuals at Karachi airport on Saturday after they were deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over charges of human trafficking.

According to an FIA statement, the suspects — Bakhtiar, Adnan Ashraf, Muhammad Jamshed, and Sikandar Abbas — were apprehended upon arrival in Pakistan. They had completed their prison sentences in the UAE before being deported.

The suspects, who hail from Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, and Gujranwala, returned using emergency passports issued by Pakistani authorities.