Boy wounded in Hyderabad family attack dies

HYDERABAD: An 11-year-old boy injured in an armed assault on his family earlier this month died at Liaquat University Hospital on Saturday.

The boy had been wounded in the May 8 attack on Younis Rajar’s family. Rajar, a social media activist who was also injured, accused Ayaz Chandio of orchestrating the assault in retaliation for exposing illegal betting operations in the Aliabad area. Police have since taken Chandio into custody.

In a separate road accident in Tando Yousuf, 30-year-old Sunny Shah was killed after a car struck his motorcycle. No FIR had been registered by Saturday evening.

Elsewhere, 13-year-old Aalian lost his life after being hit by a speeding car while crossing the National Highway. Additionally, an eight-year-old boy, Shivraj Kolhi, died when a loader rickshaw overturned on the Airport Road.