NATIONAL

Boy wounded in Hyderabad family attack dies

By News Desk

HYDERABAD: An 11-year-old boy injured in an armed assault on his family earlier this month died at Liaquat University Hospital on Saturday.

The boy had been wounded in the May 8 attack on Younis Rajar’s family. Rajar, a social media activist who was also injured, accused Ayaz Chandio of orchestrating the assault in retaliation for exposing illegal betting operations in the Aliabad area. Police have since taken Chandio into custody.

In a separate road accident in Tando Yousuf, 30-year-old Sunny Shah was killed after a car struck his motorcycle. No FIR had been registered by Saturday evening.

Elsewhere, 13-year-old Aalian lost his life after being hit by a speeding car while crossing the National Highway. Additionally, an eight-year-old boy, Shivraj Kolhi, died when a loader rickshaw overturned on the Airport Road.

Previous article
Couple attacked in suspected honour killing while heading to court marriage
Next article
Red alert issued as heatwave intensifies across Punjab and other provinces
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.