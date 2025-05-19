Application window for PM youth laptop scheme extended

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme (PMYLS) has extended its application deadline from May 20 to June 1, 2025, providing students with additional time to apply for the government’s flagship digital empowerment initiative.

An official from the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme confirmed that the extension comes in response to overwhelming interest from students across Pakistan. Thousands have already applied online, with the scheme’s official portal witnessing a sharp increase in traffic over the past week.

Under Phase-IV of the scheme, 100,000 laptops will be distributed to deserving and high-performing students enrolled in public sector universities and degree-awarding institutions. The initiative aims to enhance digital literacy, academic research, and access to modern educational tools.

To ensure transparency and merit, eligibility criteria have been clearly outlined. Students currently enrolled in PhD, MS/MPhil, and Bachelor’s or Master’s programs at recognized public institutions are eligible to apply. Applicants must meet academic performance thresholds, including a minimum CGPA of 2.80 or 60% marks.

First-year undergraduate students are required to provide their Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) results, while MS and PhD students must submit transcripts of their previous degrees if enrolled in their first semester.

Officials emphasized that the scheme is aligned with the government’s broader agenda of promoting smart education, technological inclusion, and innovation among Pakistan’s youth. The laptops are expected to support students in research, virtual learning, and other academic pursuits.

Students are encouraged to visit the official PMYLS website to complete their applications before the new deadline.