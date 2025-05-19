Air Chief pays tribute to martyred officer, visits injured amid heightened tensions

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, on Monday visited the residence of martyred Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf to offer condolences and express solidarity with the bereaved family.

In a statement issued by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), the Air Chief lauded the courage and supreme sacrifice of Squadron Leader Usman, who embraced martyrdom during enemy aggression at an operational airbase as part of the ongoing Battle of Haq.

“His sacrifice in the line of duty reflects the highest traditions of the Pakistan Air Force,” said Air Chief Marshal Sidhu, paying tribute to the fallen officer’s bravery and devotion. He offered Fatiha and personally conveyed condolences to the family, assuring them of the PAF’s unwavering support.

“The nation will never forget the heroism and selflessness of its martyrs,” he added, emphasizing the enduring legacy of those who lay down their lives in defence of the country.

Following the condolence visit, the Air Chief proceeded to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi, where he met with civilians and military personnel injured in recent missile and drone attacks by India.

Commending their resilience and morale, he said, “The courage of our wounded personnel is a symbol of national strength. The defence of Pakistan’s aerial frontiers will be ensured at all costs.”

The visit comes amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India following the April 22 Pahalgam incident. New Delhi has since leveled accusations of cross-border terrorism, claims strongly rejected by Islamabad.

The Pakistan Air Force, actively engaged in the ongoing conflict, has reaffirmed its operational readiness and resolve to protect national sovereignty in the face of evolving threats.