Tom Cruise Confirms Romance With Ana de Armas With Latest Bombshell Comments

Tom Cruise is once again showering praise on Ana de Armas, this time for her role in the highly anticipated Ballerina, a spin-off of the John Wick franchise. While promoting his own upcoming project, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the 62-year-old actor couldn’t hide his excitement about de Armas’ new film, which is set to release in June.

In an interview shared by Instagram, Cruise called Ballerina “incredible,” adding, “It hits the mark perfectly with big action and a great tone — you’re going to be blown away.” He made sure to emphasize how impressive de Armas’ performance was in the action-packed thriller, which also stars Keanu Reeves.

As the film’s release date nears, speculation surrounding a potential romance between the two stars continues to rise. De Armas, 37, addressed their professional relationship during a Good Morning America interview, revealing that she and Cruise are working together on multiple projects. “It’s been a lot of fun,” she said, hinting at their growing creative collaboration. She also mentioned that well-known filmmakers Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie were part of their creative team, which only added to her excitement.

Reports from Us Weekly suggest that Cruise has developed feelings for de Armas, with one insider describing him as “completely smitten” with the actress. Despite the chemistry between them, the couple has kept their budding romance private, with sources revealing they have enjoyed several quiet, low-key dates. “He’s definitely been pursuing her,” the insider added, though de Armas is reportedly taking things slow.

Dating rumors between the two first surfaced in February when they were seen sharing what appeared to be a cozy Valentine’s Day outing in London. Since then, the pair have been spotted together multiple times, including at David Beckham’s 50th birthday party earlier this month. A source from Page Six confirmed that the couple “had a great time” at the event but refrained from labeling them as an official couple. “It’s hard to say if they’re officially a couple, but they definitely seemed to be enjoying each other’s company,” the source said.

As their relationship continues to unfold, both Cruise and de Armas are clearly keeping their personal lives under wraps while focusing on their professional success.