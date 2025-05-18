Entertainment

Queen Elizabeth’s Disapproval Of Meghan Markle’s Wedding To Prince Harry Revealed

By Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth II’s opinions on royal weddings were often kept private, but a royal expert has recently revealed some intriguing details about the late monarch’s thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding.

In My Mother and I, royal biographer and editor Ingrid Seward discusses Queen Elizabeth’s alleged reactions to Meghan and Harry’s May 2018 wedding, revealing that the monarch had a subtle but pointed remark regarding Meghan’s wedding dress. Seward claims that the Queen told close confidant Lady Elizabeth Anson that Meghan’s Givenchy gown was “too white” for a divorcee remarrying in a church. According to Seward, the Queen believed that the dress’s choice of an all-white design was inappropriate under such circumstances, adding a layer of traditional royal sensibility to the late monarch’s view.

While it was Meghan’s stunning Givenchy gown, designed by Clare Waight Keller, that became iconic, complete with a bateau neckline and a veil adorned with Queen Mary’s Sapphire Bandeau Tiara, the Queen reportedly wasn’t as enchanted by the “Disneyesque spectacle” of the event itself, though this was not directly confirmed by the monarch herself.

The Queen’s opinions didn’t stop there, as she reportedly shared a critical view on the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton as well. A lip reader deciphered comments made by the Queen following their 2011 wedding. After the ceremony, the Queen was reportedly heard saying, “I wanted them to take the smaller carriage,” which seemed to suggest a preference for a less extravagant display. Queen Camilla is alleged to have responded, acknowledging that the day “went very well.”

Photo: Indigo/Getty Images

These revelations offer a glimpse into the Queen’s private thoughts on moments that were integral to the monarchy’s public image, shedding light on the contrasts between the modern-day royal weddings and the more traditional elements that Queen Elizabeth upheld throughout her reign.

Previous article
Meena Baloch highlights rapid development in Kech, focus on youth and women
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

King Charles’ Abdication Rumors Amid Cancer Treatment Create ‘Crisis’ For Prince...

As King Charles faces ongoing cancer treatment, there has been a noticeable shift in royal responsibilities, with Prince William stepping up to take on...

Pakistan, Myanmar agree to reverse AFC Qualifier schedule; AFC approval awaited

Suicide bombing at Mogadishu military base kills at least 10

Modi targeting Kashmiris to vent frustration over defeat: Mushaal Mullick

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.