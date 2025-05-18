Punjab prepped to turn friendship with Turkiye into economic partnership: CM Maryam

Punjab CM discusses Pak-Turkiye ties, trade cooperation, and other issues with Turkish envoy

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday discussed Pak-Turkiye relations, trade cooperation, regional peace and other issues with Turkish Ambassador, reaffirming the Punjab’s commitment to turning friendship with Turkiye into an economic partnership, according to a handout issued by the Punjab DGPR on Sunday.

During the meeting held at Chief Minister’s House in Lahore, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz expressed gratitude to Turkiye for supporting Pakistan’s stance during the recent conflict with Indian, the statement stated.

The chief minister welcomed Turkish Ambassador Irfan Naziroglu and lauded Turkiye’s unequivocal support for Pakistan against Indian aggression. They discussed bilateral relations, trade cooperation, regional peace and cultural ties between Pakistan and Turkiye.

CM Maryam said that Pakistan is grateful to Turkiye’s government and people for unwavering solidarity on diplomatic, moral and strategic levels against Indian aggression.

“President Erdogan’s statement that ‘we are with Pakistan in good times and bad’ has been engraved in their hearts. All Pakistanis have heartfelt love and devotion for their brothers and sisters in Turkiye”, the Punjab CM said.

She said that the Pakistani nation would always remember Turkiye’s unconditional support for the sovereignty and integrity of Pakistan. “Pakistan and Turkiye are not just allies, but brothers linked in faith, culture and history. Pakistan-Turkiye relations are a shining symbol of mutual trust, unwavering support and shared values”, Maryam Nawaz declared.

The Punjab CM said that she was extremely grateful for the hospitality of the Turkish government and the First Lady during her visit to the Anatolian Diplomacy Forum. “There is a need to further increase cooperation in bilateral trade between Pakistan and Turkiye. We will increase our cooperation with Turkiye to further strengthen trade”, she emphasized, appreciating the signing of 24 agreements during the 7th High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

“Punjab is fully prepared to turn friendship with Turkey into an economic movement. Punjab has unparalleled export potential, investor-friendly infrastructure and other excellent opportunities. Pak-Turkiye relations need to be taken to new heights as this brotherly bond has stood the test of time and challenges”, she emphasized.

Message on International Museum Day

Meanwhile, in her message on International Museum Day, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz said that museums are not just buildings of bricks and stones but are the guardians of memory, cultural consciousness and history of nations.

She added, “Museums are a bridge between the past and the present. Punjab’s museums are historical and rare reserves of culture of different regions of the world.” She highlighted, “We pay tribute to all those who are playing their role in the preservation and research of heritage. Museums show us a glimpse of our civilization, arts, values and struggle.”