Pakistan eyes regional trade gateway role, says Aleem at Kazan Forum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is positioning itself as a key regional transit hub linking South and Central Asia, said Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan during the Russia-Islamic World Kazan Forum in Tatarstan’s capital.

Aleem highlighted Gwadar Port’s operational status and Pakistan’s strategic intent to offer Central Asia direct access to warm waters. He noted that the $633 million Mazar-i-Sharif–Kohat railway link is part of broader connectivity plans linking Karachi, Quetta, and Gwadar to Central Asia and Europe.

He lauded the Kazan Forum as a platform for regional integration and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening trade, infrastructure, and cultural ties.

Addressing a session on cultural dialogue, Aleem emphasized Pakistan’s rich heritage and backed cultural exchanges with Russia and Central Asian states as a step toward peace and cooperation. He stressed that preserving cultural identity and encouraging dialogue could foster a more harmonious global society.

On the sidelines, Aleem met with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman of Dubai Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, to explore shipping and logistics cooperation. Discussions included potential UAE investment in Pakistan’s M6, M9, and N-25 highways.

Aleem noted that Pakistan is streamlining toll collection by mandating M-Tag use on highways and is actively upgrading its infrastructure to boost cross-border trade and economic growth.