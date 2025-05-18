King Charles’ Abdication Rumors Amid Cancer Treatment Create ‘Crisis’ For Prince William

As King Charles faces ongoing cancer treatment, there has been a noticeable shift in royal responsibilities, with Prince William stepping up to take on more duties. While rumors swirl that Prince William and Princess Kate are preparing for their future roles as king and queen, royal experts warn that if King Charles were to abdicate, it could lead to a significant “crisis” for both the monarchy and his heir.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich shared her insights in a recent interview, explaining that while Prince William has been taking on more responsibilities, the Royal Family is not rushing to transition power. “Prince William and Princess Catherine have been readying themselves for their future roles, but they are not actively seeking an immediate ascension,” Fordwich said. “The family is more focused on ensuring the stability and continuity of the monarchy, so they are content with a gradual transition.”

Abdication, Fordwich emphasized, would be a departure from centuries of tradition. “An abdication would be a huge break from the past,” she explained. “The family is more focused on maintaining stability rather than making sudden moves.” This perspective makes the idea of King Charles abdicating unlikely at this time, especially given his refusal to “slow down” despite his cancer treatment.

Historical precedents, such as Edward VIII’s abdication to marry Wallis Simpson, which caused a constitutional crisis, have led many to believe that King Charles would avoid any such drastic decision. “King Charles understands the importance of duty, and like his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, he is likely to continue serving the monarchy as long as possible,” Fordwich noted.

British broadcaster Jonathan Sacerdoti also echoed these sentiments, suggesting that it is improbable King Charles would step back from his duties unless absolutely necessary. Despite recent health setbacks, Sacerdoti pointed out, the King’s work ethic remains strong. “He has always been clear that his duty requires him to stay as busy as possible,” he said.

With King Charles still committed to fulfilling his royal obligations, the likelihood of abdication seems remote, allowing Prince William and the royal family to continue their gradual preparations for the future.