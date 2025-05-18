Cotton growers urged to finish sowing by May 31 for better yields

LAYYAH: Cotton farmers have been urged to complete sowing of the crop by May 31 to ensure optimal yields and contribute to the province’s agricultural productivity.

The advice was issued by Director General, Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides Punjab, Dr Amir Rasool, during a field visit to Layyah on Sunday. The DG toured local cotton fields, as well as citrus and grape orchards, and engaged with farmers to promote best cultivation practices.

Dr Rasool emphasized that the Punjab government’s farmer-friendly policies are aimed at enhancing productivity while supporting growers with modern tools and guidance. He stressed the need for constant monitoring to guard against pest attacks and said the government was also facilitating the adoption of AI technologies to boost agricultural efficiency.

Accompanied by officials from the Pest Warning departments of DG Khan Division and Layyah, Dr Rasool urged farmers to shift from traditional to modern farming methods and implement integrated pest management strategies for sustainable crop protection.

He assured that the government remains committed to helping farmers access timely information, resources, and training to maximize returns from their efforts.