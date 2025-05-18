NATIONAL

Chairman Senate attends inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV at Vatican

By Staff Report

VATICAN CITY: Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani today attended the inaugural Mass of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV at St. Peter’s Square, Vatican City.

The ceremony marked the formal commencement of Pope Leo XIV’s papacy and was witnessed by an estimated 250,000 attendees, including numerous global leaders and dignitaries.

The Chairman Senate’s presence affirms Pakistan’s commitment to interfaith harmony and its respect for the Catholic community worldwide. His participation highlighted Pakistan’s dedication to fostering dialogue and mutual understanding among diverse religious traditions.

The inaugural Mass was attended by a distinguished assembly of international figures, including US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. European royalty, such as King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium and King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, were also present.

Pope Leo XIV, born in Chicago and holding dual US-Peruvian citizenship, is the first pontiff from either nation. In his homily, he emphasized themes of peace, compassion, and unity, reflecting his commitment to addressing global challenges through dialogue and cooperation.

During his visit, Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani is scheduled to engage in bilateral meetings with Vatican officials and international counterparts to discuss shared interests, including the promotion of peace, protection of minority rights, and the advancement of interfaith collaboration.

Pakistan remains steadfast in its advocacy for religious tolerance and coexistence, and the Chairman Senate’s participation in this significant event reaffirms the nation’s role in promoting global understanding and harmony.

Staff Report
Staff Report

