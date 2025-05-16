Bunyanum Marsoos symbol of unmatched bravery of armed forces, unwavering unity of nation: CM

CM Maryam Nawaz inaugurates Punjab-wide ‘Youm-e-Tashakur & Marka-e-Haq’ celebrations

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday termed Operation Bunyanum Marsoos a symbol of “our fearless leadership, unmatched courage of armed forces, and the unwavering unity” of the Pakistani nation, emphasizing “while we remain committed to peace, we are fully prepared to respond decisively to any act of aggression against our homeland.”

CM Maryam congratulated the nation on the successful celebration of Youm-e-Tashakur & Marka-e-Haq, reflecting Pakistan’s steadfast resolve and victory. “The brave and valiant pilots of the Pakistan Air Force shattered the enemy’s arrogance and compelled them to retreat in humiliation. We express our heartfelt gratitude to Allah Almighty for granting this glorious triumph to our armed forces,” the chief minister stated while inaugurated the province-wide ‘Youm-e-Tashakur & Marka-e-Haq’ celebrations by hoisting the national flag at a solemn and dignified ceremony held in Chief Minister’s Office, here on Friday.

سوہنی دھرتی اللہ رکھے، قدم قدم آباد تجھ pic.twitter.com/eqp8uOqMMK — PMLN (@pmln_org) May 16, 2025

The event, attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, and senior government officials, marked the beginning of a day dedicated to expressing national gratitude, honouring the martyrs of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, and reaffirming unity and resilience in the face of external aggression.

A smartly turned-out contingent of Punjab Police presented the guard of honour, and the national anthem was played, while tributes were paid to the martyrs, and special prayers were offered for national peace, unity, and security.

Similarly, on the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, ‘Youm-e-Tashakur & Marka-e-Haq’ was celebrated across Punjab with national zeal. Citizens actively participated in the events under the Chief Minister’s leadership, expressing national pride and unity. Special prayers were offered during Fajr across mosques for the security, integrity, and peace of the nation.

Throughout the province, Qur’an khawani and prayer ceremonies were held in honour of the martyrs of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos. Prayers were also offered for the swift recovery of officers, soldiers, and civilians injured due to Indian aggression. In mosques, special supplications were made for Pakistan’s stability, prosperity, and enduring peace.

The green crescent flag was raised on all government and private buildings, while floral wreaths were laid at the graves of martyrs. Special rallies were held in solidarity with the Pakistan Army, and tribute ceremonies were organized in educational institutions including schools, colleges, and universities.