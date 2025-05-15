Talks underway for Saudi investment in Reko Diq mining project, NA informed

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed on Thursday that negotiations are currently in progress over potential Saudi investment in Pakistan’s multi-billion-dollar Reko Diq mining project.

Parliamentary Secretary Mian Khan Bugti told lawmakers during the Question Hour that two rounds of meetings have taken place between stakeholders from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, but no final agreement has been reached as yet.

Responding to a query raised by MNA Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Bugti said, “Talks are ongoing between both sides, and we are moving forward in the right direction. Once the negotiations are finalised, the House will be informed accordingly.”

He emphasized that while no fixed timeline has been established for the investment deal, the government remains committed to facilitating the process due to the project’s strategic importance.

Replying to a supplementary question by Shagufta Jumani, Bugti said the Reko Diq project holds national significance and that authorities are working diligently to accelerate the investment phase.

The Reko Diq gold and copper mine, located in Balochistan’s Chagai district, is considered one of the largest undeveloped mining projects in the world. Pakistan has been actively seeking foreign partners to harness its full economic potential.