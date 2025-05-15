NATIONAL

Social media hate campaign triggers FIR against Adil Raja, Moeed Pirzada and others

National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency files FIR over social media propaganda amid Pakistan-India tensions

By News Desk

Islamabad — Five individuals, including Adil Raja and Moeed Pirzada, have been booked by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) for allegedly conducting a hate campaign against Pakistan’s state institutions through social media platforms.

According to the FIR, the accused — Adil Raja, Moeed Pirzada, Muhammad Umar, Nazir Butt, and Ahmad Noorani — are accused of spreading false and inflammatory content aimed at inciting unrest and distrust during the recent heightened tensions between Pakistan and India.

The NCCIA stated that the suspects consistently promoted misleading and harmful material online, which was designed to provoke fear and panic among the public, ultimately threatening national security and social stability.

Legal proceedings have begun as per the applicable laws, with the agency confirming that the case is under formal investigation.

The development follows a similar 2023 case in Islamabad involving overseas Pakistanis such as Shaheen Sehbai and Adil Raja, who were booked for allegedly inciting rebellion and targeting defense institutions. These cases reflect the government’s intensified efforts to curb propaganda that may destabilize national institutions.

The FIR in the current case was filed based on a complaint by Muhammad Aslam from G-11 at Ramana police station.

News Desk
News Desk

