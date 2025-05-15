Rs1500 Prize Bond Draw May 2025: Full Results and Winners List

The Rs1500 Prize Bond draw took place on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 10 a.m. PST at the National Savings Centre in Karachi. The event was open to the public, with many bondholders hoping to win the grand prize.

Who Can Participate?

Any Pakistani citizen can purchase Rs1500 prize bonds from SBP-BSC offices, designated commercial bank branches, and National Savings Centers by submitting an application form along with a valid CNIC copy.

Prize Breakdown:

First Prize: Rs3,000,000 (1 winner)

Second Prize: Rs1,000,000 (3 winners)

Third Prize: Rs18,500 (1,696 winners)

Top Winners for May 2025 Draw:

First Prize (Rs3 million): 902481

Second Prizes (Rs1 million): 500006, 516817, 777270

Previous Draw Winners (February 2025):

First Prize: 402432

Second Prizes: 543452, 764165, 814653

Claiming Procedure:

Winners can claim their prize money at any SBP BSC field office, designated commercial banks, or National Savings Centers using the prescribed claim form.

Tax Information:

Prize winnings are subject to tax deductions based on tax-filing status:

Registered tax filers: 15% tax deduction

Non-filers: 30% tax deduction

This means registered filers retain more of their prize money compared to non-filers.

Stay tuned for the full updated list of winners as the National Savings Centre releases the official results.