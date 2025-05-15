NATIONAL

Rs100 Prize Bond Draw May 2025: Top Winners and Full Results

By Web Desk

The Rs100 Prize Bond draw for May 2025 is scheduled to take place today, May 15, at the National Savings Centre in Sialkot. One lucky winner will take home the grand prize of Rs700,000.

Who Can Participate?
All Pakistani citizens can purchase prize bonds from any SBP-BSC office, designated commercial bank branches, and National Savings Centers nationwide. Prize bonds are a risk-free investment as the principal amount can be redeemed anytime without deductions.

Prize Details:

  • First Prize: Rs700,000 (1 winner)

  • Second Prize: Rs200,000 (3 winners)

  • Third Prize: Rs1,000 (multiple winners)

Recent Top Winners (February 2025 Draw):

  • First Prize (Rs700,000): 247226

  • Second Prizes (Rs200,000): 116352, 223214, 727137

  • Third Prize: 1199 winners received Rs1,000 each

Claiming Your Prize:
Winners must visit any SBP Banking Services Corporation office to claim their prize money. Please note that a 15% income tax is deducted from prize winnings as per government regulations.

Upcoming Rs100 Prize Bond Draws:

  • August 15, 2025 – Lahore

  • November 17, 2025 – Hyderabad

Stay tuned for the full list of winners from today’s draw once the National Savings Centre releases the official results.

Previous article
PPP rally in Quetta hit by grenade attack, multiple casualties reported
Next article
Rs1500 Prize Bond Draw May 2025: Full Results and Winners List
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PPP rally in Quetta hit by grenade attack, multiple casualties reported

Quetta: A grenade attack on a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) rally in Quetta on Wednesday left two people dead and ten others injured, police...

Four women drown, infant missing as car plunges into Jhelum Canal

Maryam announces Metrobus for Faisalabad, seals petrol pump in Kamoke

Punjab govt accepts Kamran Lashari’s resignation as WCLA chief following LHC directive

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.