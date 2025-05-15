PPP rally in Quetta hit by grenade attack, multiple casualties reported

Quetta: A grenade attack on a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) rally in Quetta on Wednesday left two people dead and ten others injured, police confirmed. The rally, led by former Balochistan PPP president Ali Madad Jattak and MPA Obaidullah Gorgag, was en route to the Railway Hockey Stadium to attend a public meeting celebrating Pakistan’s victory against recent Indian aggression.

According to eyewitnesses, armed men fired shots in the air before throwing hand grenades as the rally passed through Munir Mengal Road in the Sariab area. Jattak and Gorgag were unharmed, protected by their security detail.

Police official Asif Ghafoor reported that the grenade blast injured 11 party workers, who were taken to the Trauma Centre of the Civil Hospital in Quetta. One PPP worker, Mehboob Ali Kurd, died from multiple injuries during treatment. Hospital sources named nine injured individuals, including Qurban Ali, Abdul Razaaq, and Muhammad Asim.

In addition, a man passing by in a rickshaw also succumbed to his injuries, though his identity remained unknown at the time of reporting.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack and assured that those responsible would be brought to justice. He visited the hospital to check on the injured and instructed health officials to provide the best possible medical care. Despite the attack, the rally participants continued to the stadium and held their public meeting as planned.