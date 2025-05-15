Passenger sues Fly Jinnah for Rs12 million over missing vegetarian meal

Lahore: A passenger has filed a complaint in consumer court against Fly Jinnah, accusing the airline of failing to accommodate his vegetarian dietary requirements on a flight from Karachi to Lahore. Waqas Anjum filed a Rs12 million damages suit, stating that the airline did not provide vegetarian food despite strict medical advice to avoid meat.

According to Anjum, he requested an alternative meal but the airline staff refused to offer any substitute. He said, “I explained my medical condition and asked for non-meat food, but they ignored my request.” He also alleged that he was physically assaulted at the airport by airline staff after he protested the refusal, which caused him mental and physical distress.

The consumer court has accepted the complaint and scheduled a hearing for May 27. The case highlights rising concerns over dietary inclusivity and customer service standards in the airline industry.